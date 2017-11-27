Alex Jones Was Worried About Going On Maternity Leave: 'It's A Job A Lot Of People Would Like'

Alex Jones was worried about going on maternity leave because she knew many people would be eager to take up her job.

The ‘The One Show’ presenter, 40, said she believes having a baby in your 30s or 40s is when you’re at the “peak of your career”, so taking time off can be hard.

She originally planned to take three months off work, but then realised she wasn’t ready to go back full time at that stage. So she eased herself back in with just two days at work a week.

“As much as I was really excited about having a baby, I was worried about going on maternity,” she told The Mirror.

“I love and respect my job and know it’s one a lot of other people would like to do.”