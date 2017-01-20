Alex Reid Reignites Katie Price Feud, Claiming She Brings 'Shame' On 'Loose Women'

We all know there is no love lost between Katie Price and her ex-husband Alex Reid, but we have a feeling she’s not going to be happy when she reads what he’s said about her now.
The cage-fighter has launched a fresh attack on his ex-wife, claiming she brings “shame” on ‘Loose Women’.
Katie has been a regular on the ITV daytime show since last January, but Alex has told The Sun of how he doesn’t think she deserves her seat on the panel.
“I don’t think she sets a very good example to people who watch ‘Loose Women’,” he said.
“She is not someone who should represent and be a panellist.
“Katie brings absolute shame on the production, it is a shame on modern society and what we stand for and put up with.”
Well, why don’t you tell us what you really think, Alex.
The pair got together following Katie’s split with Peter Andre, and married in 2010.
However, they split acrimoniously just 11 months later, and have publicly traded blows ever since.
Most recently, Katie made a series of sly digs about Alex’s cross-dressing alter-ego, Roxanne, on ‘Loose Women’.
She said on the show last month: “I met Eddie Redmayne at a party. I was talking to him about ‘The Danish Girl’ and I said he played it really well because it reminded me of someone I knew...”
Alex later hit back on Instagram, writing: “Would think in six you’d of got bored talking about me.There’s a reason why you have no real friends
“You’re a spiteful bully!”
While Katie is yet to respond to Alex’s latest attack, we’re sure it won’t be long before Pricey has her say...