Alex Rowley, Scottish Interim Labour Leader, Steps Down Over 'Allegations' About His Conduct

Scottish interim Labour leader Alex Rowley has stepped aside from the role amid claims about his conduct, the party has said.

Rowley, who took charge of the party after Kezia Dugdale unexpectedly quit in August, has denied the accusations.

“I totally refute these allegations and will take all steps necessary to clear my name,” he said.

“These allegations must be properly and thoroughly investigated in line with our party’s procedures - and I will refer myself to the party so such an investigation can take place.

“While that investigation is carried out, I will step aside as Deputy Leader, as well as Interim Leader, of the Scottish Labour Party.”

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Scottish Labour said: “Alex Rowley has stood aside as Interim and Deputy Leader of Scottish Labour and referred himself to the Party’s internal complaints procedure regarding allegations made against him.”

Scottish Labour is due to announce its new leader on Saturday. The contest is between Anas Sarwar and Richard Leonard.