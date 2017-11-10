The Alex Salmond Show will air each Thursday beginning next week and will mix current affairs discussions with “friendly exploration” into invited guests.

Alex Salmond has been forced to defend his decision to host a new chat show on controversial Russian news channel RT after being described as “ cretinous ”, “duplicitous” and a “ useful idiot ” by commentators.

Very pleased to announce The Alex Salmond Show, produced by Slàinte Meida, broadcasting each Thursday from 9pm on @RT_com pic.twitter.com/T7yAIZgfYX

His choice of channel to host the show sparked a heated reaction as RT is funded by the Kremlin and is widely seen as a propaganda tool for Vladimir Putin.

SNP MEP @AlynSmith has just given this on the record reaction to Alex Salmond's RT show: "What the fuck is he thinking?"

I try my best not to slag off @LBC colleagues but I’m going to make an exception. I accepted an invite to the launch of @AlexSalmond ’s new TV show. Just found out it’s for RT. Be ashamed, Alex. Be very ashamed. #roubletastic #sellout

Speaking on the BBC’s Newsnight programme, the former First Minister said people should actually watch The Alex Salmond Show before deciding whether or not it is “Kremlin propaganda”.

Former Scottish First Minister @AlexSalmond says people should watch his RT show before deciding whether it’s “Kremlin propaganda” pic.twitter.com/iTcOIJiGUg

Salmond argued he has “full editorial control” of the show but was then asked by host Kirsty Wark if his presence on the channel would “lend credibility to RT regardless of the content of his show.

He replied: “It would be a great idea if people watched the show and if it’s a good show and it has high production values and has interesting guests with interesting things to say they should say it’s a good show.

“And if it turns out to be Kremlin propaganda then people can slate me but why don’t they watch the show first and then decide.”

People did not appear to be convinced.