England Defender Alex Scott Has An Empowering Message For Women Who Doubt Themselves

Alex Scott isn’t one to let gender stereotypes stop her from pursuing her dreams.

The England defender and Arsenal captain is one of the most decorated players in the women’s game, having earned more than 100 caps for England.

She helped her country win bronze at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and silver at the 2009 European Championship in Finland.

And when she’s not on the pitch, she’s making sure women’s football is still on everyone’s radar by presenting shows including ‘London Live’ and ‘Soccer AM’.

Now, she’s got one message for women who second-guess their own ambitions: “It’s okay to be confident and want things for yourself.”

We spoke to the 32-year-old for our new women’s series Fierce ahead of the Lionesses last home matches before this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2017.