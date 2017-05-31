Alexa Chung's Debut Fashion Show Criticised For A Lack Of Diversity

Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her debut fashion collection, ALEXACHUNG, with a runway show, held in a Danish church near Regent’s Park, London.

But while the collection - which includes tailored denim skirts, star-printed loafers and tiered dresses - may have received glowing reviews, Chung’s selection of models left some fans disappointed by the lack of diversity.

“The clothes look great but where is the diversity in the models,” one Instagram user wrote on Tuesday 30 May.