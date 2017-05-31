Alexa Chung's Debut Fashion Show Criticised For A Lack Of Diversity

Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her debut fashion collection, ALEXACHUNG, with a runway show, held in a Danish church near Regent’s Park, London.
But while the collection - which includes tailored denim skirts, star-printed loafers and tiered dresses - may have received glowing reviews, Chung’s selection of models left some fans disappointed by the lack of diversity.
“The clothes look great but where is the diversity in the models,” one Instagram user wrote on Tuesday 30 May.
Chung shared an image of the models featured in her catwalk show on Instagram, writing: “A plethora of legends.
“Thank you to this cluster of wonderful women and to the extraordinary people working very hard behind the scenes at ALEXACHUNG to make these imagined clothes a reality. I am grateful beyond expression.”
The post prompted social media users to share their views on the lack of diversity in the model line up.
“Love the clothes! Great collection - definitely got my eye on that white dress. The women look lovely - it would have been great to see a more representative and diverse group of models though,” one wrote.
“Super diverse,” another posted sarcastically.
While others were left questioning:
“Damn where the black girls at though?”
“Women of colour?”
Responding to the comments, Edwin Bodson, managing director of ALEXACHUNG, told HuffPost UK:
“Over 20% of the casting in the show were women of mixed race or diverse ethnicities. Considering that Alexa Chung herself is of mixed race, it was natural to Alexa that the casting should be all inclusive.”