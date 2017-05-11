Alexa Chung has joined the elite group of shower-ready stars pictured in Mario Testino’s much-loved ‘Towel Series’.

The series - which has previously included celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski - captures Chung intimately, in nothing but a towel.

Posting the black and white snap on Instagram, Chung shared her delight in being included in the latest series on Tuesday 9 May.

“Thank you, Mario Testino for including me in your ‘Towel Series’,” she wrote.