Alexa Chung has joined the elite group of shower-ready stars pictured in Mario Testino’s much-loved ‘Towel Series’.
The series - which has previously included celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski - captures Chung intimately, in nothing but a towel.
Posting the black and white snap on Instagram, Chung shared her delight in being included in the latest series on Tuesday 9 May.
“Thank you, Mario Testino for including me in your ‘Towel Series’,” she wrote.
The legendary photographer also shot the presenter-turned-model for British Vogue’s June cover.
Wearing a gold sequinned beret and striped top, Chung looks incredible.
Taking to Instagram, the British It-girl posted an image of the cover, saying:
“Ah, thank you British Vogue and Alexandra Shulman for having me as your June cover girl!
“Check out inside the issue for a sneak peek at my forthcoming @alexachungstagram summer collection styled by Lucinda Chambers. Beyond grateful to all involved: @mariotestino.”
Inside the June issue the publication shares a glimpse of Chung modelling some pieces from her first clothing line, Alexachung.
Chung, who has previously collaborated on clothing lines for Marks & Spencer and AG Jeans, will launch her fashion brand on 30 May 2017.
Taking to Instagram, the creative director shared an image from the issue on 10 May, with the caption:
“Wearing @alexachungstagram knitted top and sequin dress, styled by Lucinda Chambers.”
We’re hoping to see the fashion icon’s take on her staple frilly blouses, dunagrees and classic granny knits.