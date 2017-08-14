A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandfather who was allegedly attacked as he walked his dogs in woodland in Norfolk earlier this month.

The body of Peter Wrighton, 83, from The Moor, Banham, Norfolk, was found near the village of East Harling on August 5.

He had been repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

Alexander Palmer was charged in the early hours of Monday and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court by video-link from the Norfolk Police Investigation Centre in Wymondham on Monday.