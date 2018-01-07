Alexandra Burke has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Joshua Ginnelly. The singer, who was a finalist on the last series of ’Strictly Come Dancing’, confirmed the news in a loved-up post on Instagram, after eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on her finger in previous photos.

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:25am PST

Alexandra shared the snap of her kissing her new fiancé as she holds the palm of her hand - complete with sparkler - towards the camera, which has the message ‘I said yes!’ written on it. In the accompanying message, she told fans that her “soul mate” Joshua had proposed during a trip to Paris, and that it had been totally “unexpected”. She said: “Being in love is one of the most magical feelings life has to offer.

So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much.”

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Joshua popped the question before Christmas, but Alexandra told fans they wanted to keep it secret until now. “We decided to keep this between us for a while to enjoy this special moment and that’s why we haven’t said anything,” she explained. “For those who guessed and have left such beautiful messages - thank you.

Josh is someone who makes me so happy and I’ve never felt this kind of love before.”

David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images

The 29-year-old star also reflected on her late mother, and revealed that she had known Josh was going to pop the question before her death last year. “Something so amazing honestly felt so overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened,” she said. “I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it.”