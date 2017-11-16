‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Alexandra Burke has dismissed the suggestion that the show has a racism problem.

Over the years, ‘Strictly’ has come under fire when BAME contestants have found themselves eliminated early on in the competition, such as this year when Chizzy Akudolu was the first to leave.

Similarly, the show faced a similar response when Melvin Odoom was the first for the chop, followed immediately by Tameka Empson.

Responding to this during an interview with Victoria Derbyshire, Alexandra insisted: “I don’t think that’s true at all.