Alice Liveing, formerly known as Clean Eating Alice, has revealed she’s been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The personal trainer and author said she received the diagnosis in January after admitting herself to A&E with the “worst abdominal cramps she had ever suffered”.

The condition is often a result of hormone imbalance, which can be triggered by high levels of stress and poor lifestyle choices, according to Harley Street gynaecologist Dr Ahmed Ismail.