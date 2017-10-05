For someone who was one of the first to be evicted from ‘Big Brother’ back in 2002, Alison Hammond hasn’t half done well herself.

She’s become famed for her hilarious interviews with some of the biggest names on the planet as part of her role as a showbiz reporter on ‘This Morning’, but she’s really outdone herself with her latest efforts.

Alison had Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in absolute hysterics as she chatted to them about their new film, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, for the ITV daytime show.

After candidly admitting she’d never seen the original, she immediately got the pair on side with her informal interview style.

Over the course of the following minutes, the trio downed whiskey together as their chat got more and more ridiculous and anarchic.

Trust us when we say their laughter is absolutely infectious.

‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hailed the chat as Alison’s “best ever”, and we’re certainly inclined to agree.

You can watch the interview in the video above, and check out more of Alison’s best bits below...

This Morning's Most Memorable Moments