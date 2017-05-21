Carla Connor is set to return to ‘Coronation Street’ after actress Alison King reportedly resigned with the ITV soap.
The 44-year-old star left the show last year to “pursue other projects” after nine years on the Street.
But its been reported that Corrie’s executive producer Kate Oates begged her to come back after she struggled to find work outside of the soap.
A source told the Sun on Sunday: “Carla is a hugely popular character with viewers, and Kate always felt it was a shame Ali left. So when the opportunity to talk to her came up, she was delighted.
“For a few months now they have been in secret talks and the word among the cast is that Ali has agreed.”
Carla is reportedly set to return to the cobbles later this year.
Show bosses had previously denied Alison would be making a comeback, telling HuffPost UK there was “no truth” to the reports.
However, they did admit she had visited the show’s Salford studios, but insisted it was just to catch up with friends.
After quitting the soap, Alison admitted she had been left “exhausted” by the role and wanted to spend more time with her daughter.
Explaining her decision to leave to Radio Times earlier this year, Alison said: “I’ve probably only ever done about 20 pick-ups or drop-offs in all the time my daughter’s been at school, which is quite sad.
“And creatively, I miss being other people. It’s what I went to drama school for. I love playing diverse characters and meeting new people. And, truthfully, I also want to be able to get my voiceover career going again.
“There’s all sorts of things that I used to do, which I can’t do while I’m on ‘Coronation Street’. So, those are the reasons, really.”