Matteo Colombo via Getty Images Cruise firm All Leisure Holidays has gone into administration

Thousands have had their holidays cancelled or cut short after a British cruise firm went into administration.

All Leisure Holidays, which operates the Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery cruise brands, reportedly ceased operations on Tuesday.

Travel Weekly reported that as many as 850 customers may have had their breaks cut short at the very last minute - with two of the firm’s ships due to depart ports in Malaysia and France this week.

Swan Hellenic Swan Hellenic is one of the brands affected by the collapse

Those trips have been cancelled and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would ensure the firm’s customers stranded overseas would be repatriated at no extra cost under the ATOL protection scheme.

The scheme also guarantees that some 7,000 future bookings will be fully refunded.

Other All Leisure Group brands include tour operations Travelsphere and Just You.

The firm had earlier warned of “very challenging” trading conditions.

Staff at the firm are believed to have been made redundant.

Kay Maeritz / LOOK-foto via Getty Images One of the firm's cruises was due to depart Malaysia this week

Andy Cohen, Head of ATOL at the CAA, told Sky News: “We understand this will be concerning news for anyone who has booked to travel with the company.

“However, the ATOL scheme exists for exactly this kind of situation and we are making immediate arrangements so all ATOL protected customers can claim full refunds as quickly as possible.”

He added: “While this situation is very disappointing for the customers affected, it is also a timely reminder of the importance of remembering to check for ATOL protection when booking holidays.

“By making sure you receive an ATOL certificate when you book, you have peace of mind you will not lose your money or have to make your own way home - even if your travel company stops trading.”

Click here to find out more about how to claim under ATOL.