An alleged plot to blow up the gates of Downing Street and assassinate Theresa May was foiled by security officials, it has been reported.

The Daily Mirror, Sun and Telegraph stated two terror suspects charged earlier on Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police had been planning an attack on No.10.

In a statement, the Met said Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, of North London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, from Birmingham, were arrested during raids in London and Birmingham last week.

They have been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and are both due to appear in court in Westminster on Wednesday, the Met said. The statement made no reference to the alleged target.