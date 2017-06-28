If there is one benefit to having an internationally-renowned fashion designer as your dad, (apart from having Gigi Hadid as your BFF), then having him make you a unique wedding dress must be it.

And that is exactly what Ally Hilfiger, daughter of Tommy Hilfiger, was lucky enough to have for her wedding to fiancé Steve Hash this week.

Hilfiger has spent nearly a year collaborating with his 32-year-old daughter to create the wedding gown of her dreams.

And if the pictures are anything to go by, it was well worth the wait.

Ally Hilfiger previously told Hello! magazine that she wanted a “bohemian” style and with a lace veil (that also acted as a hood) and loose beachy waves,- and that’s exactly what she got.

After her July 2016 engagement in Paris, the mother-of-one explained that she would be working closely alongside her dad on the design.

“He has a really great eye and [knows] what looks good on a woman,” she said. “And I have a clear vision of what I want, so I think that combining those will make for a beautiful dress.”

The family arrived at the luxury venue on the Caribbean island of Mustique several days before the wedding and shared images of the hotel, beach and exploring the island together.

Ally shared an image of her husband-to-be on Instagram, before the ceremony. She said: “Nothing like marrying your best friend and soul mate...I am so excited!”

On the day, the couple’s daughter, Harley, was present as a flower girl.

