Almost One In Three Pugs Struggle To Walk Properly

Nearly one in three pugs have issues moving around and in some cases it’s costing them their lives, new research has revealed.

The study by Swedish researchers looked at gait abnormalities (movement of the limbs) in pugs, which also included issues such as lameness, poor coordination, weakness, inability to jump, and abnormal wearing of the nails and the skin on their paws.

It found almost one third of pugs have problems. The issues get worse with age and are also associated with breathing problems and excessive scratching around the neck, ears and head.

Abnormal gait is the single most frequently cited cause for pugs being put to sleep.