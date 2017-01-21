Alt-right leader Richard Spencer is to file a police complaint after he was punched in the face by an anti-Trump protester while doing a television interview in Washington.

Spencer was discussing the violent protests that erupted during the Republican’s inauguration on Friday when a hooded protester blindsided him with a right cross.

The white nationalist was initially dismissive of the incident, writing on Twitter that he “was just physically assaulted twice by antifa. No serious damage. I can take a punch.”

However, he later uploaded a video of himself discussing the incident and describing it as a “really terrible thing”.