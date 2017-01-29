Justin Sullivan via Getty Images Sales of George Orwell's novel '1984' have surged, and its publisher Penguin has put in an order for 75,000 reprints.

‘Alternative facts’, the Orwellian phrase coined last weekend by a senior Donald Trump adviser, has already taken root in UK politics - but it’s not so far a “deliberate assault on truth”, an academic has told HuffPost UK. Last weekend, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the US president, deployed the term when defending the White House’s claims his inauguration was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period” - despite over-whelming evidence to the contrary.

"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Ao005dQ13r — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 22, 2017

The phrase was seized upon because of its echoes to George Orwell’s 1984, the seminal novel about the manipulation of authoritarian regimes, and the notion of ‘doublespeak’: the use of evasive, misleading language. In the aftermath of her interview last Sunday, sales of the dystopian drama - first published in 1949 - soared, and the book has risen to the top ten best-selling books on Amazon. Where US the leads, the UK follows.

Alternative facts:

- Britain spends £350m a week on EU membership

- 70% of our laws are made in Brussels

- Turkey is about to join the EU https://t.co/WjoWcUTa9h — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) January 22, 2017

Almost immediately, the phrase was seized upon by British journalists and politicians, and in one instance applied retrospectively to last year’s EU referendum, where voters were subjected to a series of dubious claims and hyperbolic forecasts - from both sides of the argument. The most infamous was that Brexit would lead to a £350m-a-week spending bonanza for the NHS thanks to repatriating money sent to Brussels. The pledge was so central to the official Leave campaign’s pitch that it was emblazoned on the side of a bus.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The Vote Leave campaign bus pledging an extra £350 million a week into the NHS.

The reality was very different. The campaign later admitted it only ever suggested spending £100 million a week on the NHS, and that it was an “aspiration”. As the week went on, ‘alternative facts’ were increasingly visible in the UK. The phrase emerged in Parliament, press releases and comment pieces, and thrown around with some abandon. 1) When the Government and Brexiteers responded to the Supreme Court ruling that MPs would have to get a vote before quitting the EU.

1. Every sentence of this is provably false. It is Trump-like in its audacity. pic.twitter.com/eC3WwoAZBt — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) January 24, 2017

Now David Davis is claiming @Keir_Starmer said the Supreme Court is a 'waste of time.' He didn't say it. We're into alternative facts again. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) January 24, 2017

2) Brexit more broadly.

#Brexit is a melange of alternative facts leading to an alternative - and worse - reality. Fight it until it is stopped. — A C Grayling (@acgrayling) January 23, 2017

Why does @BBCnews keep repeating that #Brexit is the 'will of the people' when it's the will of only 37% of the people? Alternative facts? — Ralph Early (@ProfRalphEarly) January 25, 2017

3) In the parliaments of Westminster and Holyrood.

Labour's Baroness McDonagh says: "I don't recognise reality in that answer"



peer pipes up from sedentary position: "Alternative facts!" — Esther Webber (@estwebber) January 23, 2017

'That sounded like a list of Donald Trump's alternative facts' - @kezdugdale on the SNP's austerity budget. pic.twitter.com/hcAbimwUQp — Scottish Labour (@scottishlabour) January 25, 2017

TheyWorkForYou 'Alternative facts' was recorded on three occasions in Hansard, the parliamentary record, in the last week.

4) In commentary when the Government ducked questions on whether the Trident nuclear missile had mis-fired.

"Fallon's Trident misfire is one from the Alternative Facts playbook"

https://t.co/IqDD5CVhn1 — Labour Left (@LabourLeft) January 23, 2017

5) When the Government brought forward revisions to the Charter for Budget Responsibility, guiding the government’s decisions on taxation and spending.

This is not a Charter for Budget Responsibility, it’s a ‘Charter for Alternative Facts' @johnmcdonnellMP https://t.co/rBYSxXStDL — Labour Press Team (@labourpress) January 24, 2017

6) When the SNP’s Alex Salmond suggested on the BBC’s Newsnight more Scots voted to stay in the EU than against leaving the United Kingdom.

Alex Salmond accused of 'alternative facts' over claim more Scots back EU than UKhttps://t.co/0EZx65MKOx pic.twitter.com/ddtNpfabAo — PoliticsHome (@politicshome) January 25, 2017

1.6m voted for EU

2m voted for UK



Scottish politician joining in with the 'alternative facts' craze, there. https://t.co/ERI032DHEg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 25, 2017

This is what is known as an "alternative fact". https://t.co/utcnLNOBio — alexmassie (@alexmassie) January 24, 2017

A short article by me on whether the dictionary can help us define meaning in an age of 'alternative facts' https://t.co/SAkhr9oP11 — Philip Seargeant (@philipseargeant) January 27, 2017

“The way people use language to frame things can have real consequences, especially in the way people view things - which is why it becomes a site for political struggle,” he told HuffPost UK. “Classic examples are whether someone’s described as a terrorist or a freedom fighter.” He points to linguist Eric Garland arguing how the US right-wing media portrays itself as separate from ‘the media’ in general, and then demonises it.

The right wing’s neatest trick has been to build media empires that call everyone else The Media.



Shut up media, says media executive! https://t.co/kfQpq8SszI — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 26, 2017