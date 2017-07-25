Passengers have been escorted off the ‘Oblivion’ roller coaster at Alton Towers after it stopped at highest its highest point of 180ft.
The Staffordshire theme park’s signature ride is just yards away from the Smiler rollercoaster, where two teenage girls each lost a leg and 14 others were injured in June 2015.
Video captured by witness, Alex Heasman-Bailey, shows rescue staff climbing the ride and putting a harnesses on the passengers as they are shepherded to safety.
He told MailOnline: “The passengers were looking around and they were very anxious to step off the ride and onto the stairs because it’s quite a high fall.
“I was quite shocked because it’s right opposite the Smiler where the incident was a few years ago.”
The theme park said the stoppage was “routine”.
A spokesperson for Alton Towers said: “This afternoon Oblivion stopped after a sensor on the ride detected a minor technical fault.
“The ride performed exactly as it is designed to do. In line with our well-rehearsed procedures, guests were assisted from the ride.
“At no point was guest safety compromised.”