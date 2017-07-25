Passengers have been escorted off the ‘Oblivion’ roller coaster at Alton Towers after it stopped at highest its highest point of 180ft.

The Staffordshire theme park’s signature ride is just yards away from the Smiler rollercoaster, where two teenage girls each lost a leg and 14 others were injured in June 2015.

Video captured by witness, Alex Heasman-Bailey, shows rescue staff climbing the ride and putting a harnesses on the passengers as they are shepherded to safety.