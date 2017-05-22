Since Theresa May announced a snap General Election last month, more than two million people have registered to vote on June 8.

But millions more still stand to miss out on having their say because they have not applied to join the electoral register.

Today (May 22) is the last day you can register for the General Election - if you do not apply by midnight tonight, you will not be allowed to take part in the vote.

But how do you find out if you’re already registered to vote? And how do you apply if you need to register?