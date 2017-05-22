Since Theresa May announced a snap General Election last month, more than two million people have registered to vote on June 8.
But millions more still stand to miss out on having their say because they have not applied to join the electoral register.
Today (May 22) is the last day you can register for the General Election - if you do not apply by midnight tonight, you will not be allowed to take part in the vote.
But how do you find out if you’re already registered to vote? And how do you apply if you need to register?
How do I find out if I’m registered to vote?
If you are unsure whether you are already registered to vote, you will need to contact your electoral registration officer.
To find their details, enter your postcode on the Your Vote Matters website, which will give you the contact details of your local electoral registration office.
Who can register to vote?
British, Irish and Commonwealth citizens can all register to vote.
You can only vote in General Elections when you turn 18. However, 17-year-olds can still register to vote. That means if your 18th birthday falls on June 8 2017 or earlier, you can still vote in this general election.
How do I register to vote?
You can register to vote at gov.uk through an online form, which usually takes around five minutes to fill out.
You will need to your National Insurance number to complete the form, and your passport if you’re a British citizen living abroad.
You can also register by post. Visit gov.uk to download the printable forms.
What is the registration deadline?
The registration deadline is Monday May 22.
What if I can’t vote in person?
If you are unable to go to the polling station on June 8, you can apply for a postal vote or a proxy vote.
How do I apply to vote by post?
To apply to vote by post, visit gov.uk and print out a postal vote application form.
After filling it out and signing it, you must then send it to your local authority.
To find out the contact details of your local authority, visit Your Vote Matters and use the search tool.
When you receive your ballot papers through the post, you must complete it on your own - no-one else must vote for you or see your vote.
It must then be sent through the post, along with a signed voting statement.
What’s the deadline to register for a postal vote?
The deadline to apply for a postal vote for the General Election is 5pm on Tuesday May 23.
What is a proxy vote?
A proxy vote is used when you are unable to vote for yourself in person. Instead, you can chose someone to vote on your behalf - a proxy.
How do I register to vote by proxy?
To register for a proxy vote, you must visit Gov.uk and download a form. There are several different forms depending on the reason you need a proxy vote.
On the form, you must specify who will act as your proxy on the day of the vote.
After completing and signing the form, you must send it to your local electoral registration office.
To find out the contact details of your local authority, visit Your Vote Matters and use the search tool.
What is the deadline to register to vote by proxy?
The deadline to apply for a proxy vote in the General Election is Wednesday May 31 in England, Scotland and Wales.