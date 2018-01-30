Amanda Barrie And Wayne Sleep Ought To Be Ashamed Of Themselves For Defending Ann Widdecombe's Homophobic History

I really don’t know what Amanda Barrie is playing at. A quick scroll of her Twitter profile, which is currently being run by her ‘team’ during her stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and one retweet sticks out like a sore thumb:

I totally agree with you. So tired of people playing the "Oh I'm Gay/Trans/Drag etc ect card" Can't people just be who they are and if someone doesn't agree with you doesn't mean it's personal!

“So tired of people playing the “Oh I’m Gay card”.

Granted this is not the work of Barrie herself but it perfectly reflects her attitude towards a conversation with drag queen Courtney Act over Ann Widdecombe’s history of homophobia in the Celebrity Big Brother house on Sunday night. Throughout the series, Courtney Act, a.k.a. Shane Jenek, has frequently yet eloquently raised concerns over Widdecombe’s persistent attempts to deny LGBT+ people rights during her time in Westminster. On Sunday night’s show, viewers saw bisexual stars Amanda Barrie and Wayne Sleep downplay Ann Widdecombe’s voting record, declaring instead it was better to take her ‘as she is’ rather than pull her up on her past. They even went as far as to suggest that Act’s distaste for Widdecombe’s voting history was somehow excessive or militant.

But that is total and utter bollocks.

This isn’t a case of a harmless doddery old woman with problematic views, performing her stereotypical role as a relic we’d rather not deal with. This is a former public servant of notable seniority, the former Minister for Prisons and Shadow Home Secretary, not Doris from the local tea rooms.

There is a monumental difference between a person holding unsavoury but private views and a person, paid for by the taxpayers of whom a significant proportion are LGBT+, who took every opportunity she had to actively deny those very people the rights we enjoy today.

This is not about being respectful of a divergence of opinion. Ann Widdecombe’s career has been a persistent, unrelenting act of hostility against an oppressed community. It’s a history she does not repent for, and one that is now being defended by two high-profile people from the very community she tried and tries still to infringe upon.