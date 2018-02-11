Amanda Holden Mocks 'Bulls***' Interpretations' Of Ant McPartlin 'Row' Photo

Backgrid Ant and Amanda were pictured looking tense at 'Britain's Got Talent' auditions

Taking to Twitter at address the matter, Amanda posted a picture staging a faux fight with the rest of the ‘BGT’ team. She wrote that she was “looking forward to more bullshit interpretations of a photo”.

A rep for Ant previously attempted to shut down reports of a row between him and Amanda, saying in a statement: “Ant and Amanda were not having any form of argument. They were literally having a conversation.” David Walliams also joked about the incident as he shared the same image as Amanda on Instagram. “We all had a furious argument about something on the way home,” he wrote. The upcoming series of ‘Britian’s Got Talent’ will be Ant’s first since checking himself into rehab last year for an addiction to painkillers, which was a result of a botched knee operation. While he has since made a full recovery, the presenter has suffered heartbreak in recent months, after announcing he is to divorce wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong.