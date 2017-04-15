Amanda Holden has hit out at the parents of a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant who branded her a “dog”. In scenes set to air in Saturday’s (15 April) show, eight-year-old comedian Ned Woodhouse auditions for the ITV talent show, where he makes a gag about Amanda.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Amanda Holden

ITV Eight-year-old Ned Woodhouse auditions for 'Britain's Got Talent'

The cheeky lad also makes jokes at the expense of Ant and Dec and David Walliams during his routine, saying of the former ‘Little Britain’ star: “I was really worried for David Walliams when he swam the River Thames for charity because of all that garbage going in his mouth. But since I’ve been watching ‘BGT’, I’m relieved it’s all coming out again.” Viewers will find out tonight if he makes it through to the next round or not. Alesha Dixon recently revealed she is hoping a comedian wins this year’s ‘BGT’, as one has never triumphed on the show before. She told PA: “It’s one of the toughest areas of performing and when you think of a comedian in their normal world they wouldn’t have just two minutes to go out and impress an already judgmental audience. “To do that on our show is really hard so when somebody comes out and nails it you are really rooting for them. We’ve got a couple of really incredible ones this year so I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed.” ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.