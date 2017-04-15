Amanda Holden has hit out at the parents of a ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant who branded her a “dog”.
In scenes set to air in Saturday’s (15 April) show, eight-year-old comedian Ned Woodhouse auditions for the ITV talent show, where he makes a gag about Amanda.
He jokes: “Why are people so excited about that talking dog on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’? Amanda’s been on it years!”
And while it seems like the judge takes the joke in good humour on the show, she was less enthused about it during an interview with The Sun.
“I don’t think that’s the right kind of humour to come out of a child’s mouth,” she said.
Amanda also admitted she’d spoken to Ned’s parents about his quip following his audition.
“I wasn’t annoyed at the boy,” she said. “I have got a sense of humour, but I think he should temper his act to his age.
“I had words with his parents on the day. I don’t think any parent would let their child say that.”
Ned’s father is writer on Lee Mack’s BBC sitcom ‘Not Going Out’, but Amanda added the child should “do his own material”.
The cheeky lad also makes jokes at the expense of Ant and Dec and David Walliams during his routine, saying of the former ‘Little Britain’ star: “I was really worried for David Walliams when he swam the River Thames for charity because of all that garbage going in his mouth. But since I’ve been watching ‘BGT’, I’m relieved it’s all coming out again.”
Viewers will find out tonight if he makes it through to the next round or not.
Alesha Dixon recently revealed she is hoping a comedian wins this year’s ‘BGT’, as one has never triumphed on the show before.
She told PA: “It’s one of the toughest areas of performing and when you think of a comedian in their normal world they wouldn’t have just two minutes to go out and impress an already judgmental audience.
“To do that on our show is really hard so when somebody comes out and nails it you are really rooting for them. We’ve got a couple of really incredible ones this year so I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed.”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.