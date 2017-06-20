Ofcom bosses have thrown out complaints about a revealing dress worn by ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden.

Over 200 people contacted the broadcasting watchdog to complain when the star wore a frock with a plunging neckline on one of the live semi-finals earlier this month, with some viewers claiming it wasn’t appropriate for a family show.

However, Ofcom has now announced they will not be investigating, ruling Amanda’s dress “would not have exceeded most viewers’ expectations”.

Syco / Thames / Dymond

They said in a statement (via The Mirror): “We carefully assessed complaints that dresses worn by judges were inappropriate for a pre-watershed audience.

“We recognise that the dresses had potential to offend some viewers during what is a family show.

“However, while some outfits were revealing, we considered it was appropriately scheduled and would not have exceeded most viewers’ expectations.”

After 216 people complained to the regulator following Thursday 1 June’s ‘BGT’ live show, Amanda responded in the best way, by donning an equally revealing gown on the next night’s show.

She’d previously admitted she welcomed complaints about her outfit choices, and actively encouraging them.

Amanda Holden