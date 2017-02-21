Amanda Holden has revealed she had to undergo therapy after her two traumatic births in 2011 and 2012.

The 46-year-old TV presenter gave birth to her stillborn son, Theo, in 2011. A year later she suffered a haemorrhage during her pregnancy with now four-year-old Hollie after the placenta attached to her bladder and ruptured an artery.

Holden, who is also mum to 11-year-old Alexa with her husband Chris Hughes, said she sought therapy after feeling unable to cope.

“It was like grief counselling,” she told the Daily Star on 19 February. “I wasn’t coping. I had to do something.”