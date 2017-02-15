All Sections
    • NEWS
    15/02/2017 18:29 GMT

    9 Amazing Pictures Of Politicians Meeting School Children

    7. Ed Balls on the horn.

    The internet lit up when Theresa May looked aghast as she met children in Copeland, Cumbria, and continued the grand tradition of incredible things happening when politicians go back to school.

    • 1 Theresa May's grimace
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • 2 Ed Balls and Andy Burnham sharing a swing
      PA Archive
    • 3 Ed Miliband gets shade drinking tea
      WPA Pool via Getty Images
    • 4 David Cameron receives a typical reaction
      Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
    • 5 George Osborne claps a bouncing ball
      Darren Staples/PA Archive
    • 6 Jeremy Corbyn learns violin
      Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
    • 7 Ed Balls on the horn
      PA Archive
    • 8 Gordon Brown absolutely loving a basic skills maths book
      Peter Jordan/PA Archive
    • 9 David Laws does a swear (maybe)
      Sean Kemp
