9 Amazing Pictures Of Politicians Meeting School Children

The internet lit up when Theresa May looked aghast as she met children in Copeland, Cumbria, and continued the grand tradition of incredible things happening when politicians go back to school.
1 Theresa May's grimaceWPA Pool via Getty Images
2 Ed Balls and Andy Burnham sharing a swingPA Archive
3 Ed Miliband gets shade drinking teaWPA Pool via Getty Images
4 David Cameron receives a typical reactionKirsty Wigglesworth/AP
5 George Osborne claps a bouncing ballDarren Staples/PA Archive
6 Jeremy Corbyn learns violinStefan Rousseau/PA Wire
7 Ed Balls on the hornPA Archive
8 Gordon Brown absolutely loving a basic skills maths bookPeter Jordan/PA Archive
9 David Laws does a swear (maybe)Sean Kemp