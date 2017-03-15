A talking skull with bulging eyes and a maniacal grin has been hooked up to Amazon Alexa in a truly terrifying hack.
It’s the brain child of Mike McGurrin, a computer and robotics hobbyist who explained the story behind the creepy contraption in a blog.
While McGurrin was looking for ways to repurpose his talking skull, he came across a similar invention on YouTube.
“When I saw the Alexa Billy Bass I knew what I had to do, and the Yorick project was born,” McGurrin writes. “I’m pretty happy with the result.”
