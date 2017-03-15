All Sections
    15/03/2017 15:37 GMT | Updated 15/03/2017 16:29 GMT

    Amazon Alexa Turned Into Talking Skull In Terrifying Hack

    The stuff of nightmares.

    A talking skull with bulging eyes and a maniacal grin has been hooked up to Amazon Alexa in a truly terrifying hack.

    It’s the brain child of Mike McGurrin, a computer and robotics hobbyist who explained the story behind the creepy contraption in a blog

    While McGurrin was looking for ways to repurpose his talking skull, he came across a similar invention on YouTube.

    “When I saw the Alexa Billy Bass I knew what I had to do, and the Yorick project was born,” McGurrin writes. “I’m pretty happy with the result.” 

