Amazon and eBay are facing criticism for selling a device that lets thieves unlock cars within minutes.

The gadget makes a copy of the key’s signal when the owner unlocks their vehicle. Once it is unattended, thieves can use it to break in.

Called HackRF One, the device retails at £257 and is marketed for the “development of modern and next generation radio technologies”.

The box adds that “you are responsible for using your HackRF legally”.