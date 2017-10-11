If you think about all the places that you enjoy reading a book, there is probably a chance that two of them wouldn’t have been possible if you owned an Amazon Kindle. Well now reading in the bath and by the pool are back on the list as Amazon’s brand-new Kindle Oasis is completely waterproof.

Amazon

This is the second-generation of Amazon’s flagship Oasis e-reader which means that overall the design language remains very similar to the previous version. While the design might look familiar there’s also a lot that’s changed. The new Kindle Oasis is much bigger sporting a new 7-inch high-resolution display. It’s also sturdier thanks to an all-aluminium back that feels solid to hold yet still remains surprisingly light.

Amazon

Whereas the original Kindle Oasis was able to boast a staggering 9 week battery life with its charging case attached, the new one achieves a still extremely impressive 7 weeks and manages it without a special battery-pack case.

There’s the same one-handed design which flips automatically depending on which hand you hold it in and there’s a new adaptive light sensor that will adjust the light of the display to maximise battery-life even further.

Amazon

One of the other big new features is the ability to stream Audible audiobooks straight from the Oasis to a pair of wireless headphones or speakers. A rather neat feature that runs alongside this is that if you own both the book and the audiobook both will sync along with your progress. So you could listen to some of it on the way into work and then carry on reading where you left off at lunch. What’s even better is that if you buy the book or the audiobook Amazon will then discount the price of its counterpart.

Amazon