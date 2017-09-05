Find. is a new fashion brand by Amazon Fashion Europe, who describe their pieces as “hard-working essentials that don’t compromise on quality.”

With the customer said to be at the centre of their ethos, it’s not surprising that Amazon’s latest venture boasts ridiculously affordable finds.

So here are the things you need to know about this new brand that’s taking on the high street.

Eight Statement Pieces For Autumn/Winter

Amazon/find One shoulder dress, £30; Patent kitten heel boots, £56.

The range includes eight statement looks for Autumn/Winter. More of a capsule, than a full collection, the idea is to provide long-lasting essentials that stand out from the crowd.

Accessible Wardrobe Pieces, For All

Amazon/find Check blazer, £40; White tee, £10; Zip front jeans, £40; Sock boots, £49.

On that note, there are accessible ‘hero’ pieces, for those days when you’re not fussed over what you look like, but still want to make a bit of a statement.

Consider these garments ‘filler pieces,’ like the building blocks to an effortlessly smart outfit. find.’s aim is to help complete anyone’s wardrobe.

And we’re please to see the size range that goes from X-Small to XXX-Large, making it more inclusive than a lot of high street brands.

A Nod To The Avant-Garde

Amazon/find Belted trench, £60; Midi belted skirt, £30; Velvet over-the-knee boots, £59.

For those looking to be a little bold with their style, Find. has a select few fashion-forward pieces. These include a vinyl mac, metallic and velvet separates and boots in the beloved kitten heel style.

Get It Now

Amazon/find Printed wrap dress, £35; Two tone jeans, £32; Patent kitten heel boots, £56.

The collection is available to shop on Amazon.co.uk/find now, with free returns and great delivery options (like one day delivery for Amazon Prime members).

Scroll down to see the rest of the collection.

Amazon/find Velour top, £30; High-waisted skinny jeans, £26; Kitten heel ankle boots, £56.

Amazon/find High neck poplin blouse, £24; Paper bag wait trouser, £40; Patent kitten heel boots, £56.