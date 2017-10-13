Amazon Studios Chief Roy Price Suspended Amid Harassment And Harvey Weinstein Claims

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was suspended with immediate effect on Thursday, following allegations that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’s claim of a sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday published an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015. Amazon said in a statement: “Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images Roy Price has been suspended with immediate effect

Hackett, who is the daughter of famed science fiction author Philip K Dick, whose book The Man in the High Castle served as the basis for Amazon’s eponymous show, told the magazine Price repeatedly and insistently propositioned her, claiming: “You will love my dick.” Hackett says she made it clear she was not interested and told him she is a lesbian with a wife and children. Price declined to comment to the Hollywood Reporter. Price’s removal creates uncertainty about the studio’s direction when Amazon is investing more on video content than ever before - some $4.5 billion this year. The studio’s Chief Operating Officer Albert Cheng will step in as the interim chief, Amazon said.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Hackett, who is the daughter of famed science fiction author Philip K Dick, alleges she was harassed by Price

Also on Thursday, actress Rose McGowan said on Twitter that she had told Price that she had been assaulted by Weinstein, who was forced out of his company this week following reports in the New Yorker and the New York Times that he had harassed and assaulted numerous women over the years. In tweets directed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, she criticized the company for doing business with the Weinstein Co. A spokeswoman for Weinstein said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr Weinstein.”

Twitter Rose McGowan tweeted that she had repeatedly told Price she had allegedly been raped by Wienstein