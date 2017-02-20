Online Giants Could Pay More Tax As Chancellor Takes Aim At 'Digital Economy' In Business Rates Row

Online retailers such as Amazon could be forced to pay more in tax as the Chancellor today hinted at a wholesale reform of the business rates system.

Addressing a meeting of Tory backbenchers in Parliament this evening, Philip Hammond sought to stave off a potential rebellion over the amount small businesses have to pay to the Treasury.

Business groups and trade bodies have been up in arms over new rates set to come in from April, which will see many small firms paying dramatically more in taxes.

As business rates are based on the rentable value of a company’s premises, some small firms in high street locations are facing a rise, while larger online companies who only operate warehouses or small offices could see their bills fall.

The Government estimates that three-quarters of businesses will see a reduction in their rates, but some Tory MPs – particularly in the south east – are angry that companies in their constituencies will have to pay out more.

Speaking to MPs, Hammond offered no commitment on changing the new rates, and with one MP saying they were told: “The bills are going out next week.”

A Treasury source said the meeting was “a listening exercise for him”, but he was keen to flag up that he was aware of the need for change.

The source said: “One of the challenges of the tax system right now is the challenge faced by the growth of the digital economy and that’s something obviously he can’t do something about over night but he raised a wider point about that.

They added: “The Chancellor’s very taken with the idea that actually the growth of this industry does present a big problem to a taxation system which is based on a property, bricks and mortar tax. He’s alive to it. He raised that point - that is something we are going to have to look at.”