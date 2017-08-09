Amber Rudd has reignited debate over the use of stop and search powers after backing calls for officers to use them to “confront” a recent rise in acid attacks and knife crime.

The controversial practice has been criticised in the past over claims of racial profiling, with official figures last year revealing that black people were more than six times more likely to be stopped and searched than white people.

Under former Home Secretary Theresa May, use of the powers fell dramatically in England and Wales from more than a million to fewer than 400,000 in 2015/16, the Press Association reported.

However, while rejecting a return to less targeted stop and search checks - which she said “damaged the relationship between the public and the police” - Rudd gave her backing to officers who use the tactic “appropriately”.

She also offered her support to police using the checks to deal with knife crime and other offences.

Writing in The Times, Rudd said: “This includes using stop and search to confront the use of acid as an appalling weapon of violence.

“It is a vital tool to keep the public safe, and officers who use the power correctly should have the full support of the public and their commanding officers.