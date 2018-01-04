PA Wire/PA Images The Independent Custody Association has written to Home Secretary Amber Rudd about the treatment of female detainees

The Home Secretary is being urged to introduce guidelines for police to deal with women detainees on their periods, following reports that they are being “routinely ignored” and left to “bleed out”. The Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA) believes the way menstruating suspects are being treated in police detention could be in breach of human rights and equality laws and has called on Amber Rudd to take “swift action” to address it. The ICVA - which is funded by the Home Office - has written to Rudd saying women in England and Wales are often held in police cells without access to hygienic sanitary protection or facilities for washing and changing.

The situation was further compounded, the ICVA said, because many women detainees were not able to speak to a female police officer, or there weren’t enough on duty. “No woman or girl should be left in indignity by police officers for want of a difficult conversation or an inexpensive box of tampons,” the letter to Rudd - which has also been sent to Women and Equalities Minister Justine Greening and David Isaac, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission - reads. In a post on Facebook, Dame Vera Baird, Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria, backed the ICVA’s calls, writing: “Failure by police to give good quality sanitary protection packages automatically to all female detainees is lamentable.

“ICVA have stories from a number of women about being left without adequate protection, simply to bleed. Apparently, one inspection found tampons on a police store beyond their expiry date, when they can cause toxic shock, capable of being fatal. Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex, Katy Bourne, tweeted her support the the campaign on Thursday, applauding the ICVA for “highlighting” the issue. The ICVA provided Rudd with the example of one woman who had her clothes removed and was dressed in only a paper suit, despite having her period. It said the woman was denied any sanitary protection: “She was left in a state of vulnerability sufficient to cause concern for her wellbeing, bleeding in a paper suit, alone in a cell.”

This must immediately stop and police must revise their process. Women must not be required to ask male custody officers for sanitary protection but must be given automatically and at repeat intervals throughout detention. There should be automatic access to a female officer too.” Dame Vera Baird, Police and Crime Commissioner for Northumbria