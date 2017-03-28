Amber Rudd has been warned by a Tory MP that giving government the ability to read encrypted WhatsApp messages will also open up access to criminals “like rats up a drainpipe”.

In the wake of the Westminster attack, the home secretary has said it is “completely unacceptable” that messaging services provided “a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other”.

But Andrew Murrison, a former Conservative security minister, said “more intrusion and the incremental destruction of our traditional freedoms and liberties” was “precisely the outcome violent jihadists want”.

“The issues that continue to worry me are that state and non-state actors, hackers and criminal low life will exploit any and all opportunities offered by leaky bulk data sets and the weakening of encryption implied by the creation of backdoors,” he said.