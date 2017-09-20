Ambulance Staff Took 80,000 Sick Days Due To Stress In A Single Year

Frazzled paramedics and ambulance staff had to take 80,000 days off sick due to stress last year, their union has revealed.

GMB says a total of 2,468 workers - or one in eight - had to miss shifts and says Theresa May’s government will be to blame if patients lose their lives.

It comes after an investigation by the Press Association revealed the over-stretched NHS is spending millions of pounds on hiring private ambulances due to a lack of resources.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB National Officer, said: “These disturbing figures once again prove what we already know – that our frontline ambulance workers are in the midst a stress and anxiety epidemic.

“They are consistently overworked, underpaid and expected to do incredibly difficult jobs – such as dealing with the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster or Manchester bombings – without adequate staff or resources.

“It’s no wonder almost 12 per cent of the whole workforce is sick with stress.