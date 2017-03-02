An American man has taken out a lengthy ad in The Times to claim he is the rightful King of England.
Colorado resident Allan V Evans listed his credentials (namely that he is “direct descendant of Cunedda Wledig who was the founder of Kingdom of Wales”) in the four paragraph placement, which appeared in the newspaper on 1 March.
Having cited his lineage, Evans went on to assert he intends to claim any lands, peerage titles, armorial bearings, and Royal titles… but only upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A patriotic-sounding Evans promised: “Not out of the greatest and most deepest respect depose her in life for the great service and selfless sacrifice that she and her husband HRH Prince Philip has rendered to this great nation.”
Closing with a Tolkien reference, amid a repeated promise “that the men of the West are now returning and now is the time of the return of the King,” Evans states he will entertain no questions from the press “until the matter is settled.”
In the absence of any further information, what has been unearthed in the meantime is a 2012 reference to a man of the same name, also from Colorado, who attempted to claim 400 acres of land in Twiggs County, Georgia, claiming his ancestors had lived there.
The evidence of this claim was sadly destroyed in a fire at the county courthouse in 1901, he stated.
If they are one and the same, Allan V Evans has been cruelly done out of what is rightly his on more than one occasion, or he is the world’s most hopeful opportunist.