An American man has taken out a lengthy ad in The Times to claim he is the rightful King of England.

Colorado resident Allan V Evans listed his credentials (namely that he is “direct descendant of Cunedda Wledig who was the founder of Kingdom of Wales”) in the four paragraph placement, which appeared in the newspaper on 1 March.

Having cited his lineage, Evans went on to assert he intends to claim any lands, peerage titles, armorial bearings, and Royal titles… but only upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II.