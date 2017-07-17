American Vogue has apologised after being heavily criticised on social media for claiming to promote ‘gender fluidity’ through the cover story in their August issue.

The issue featured model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik wearing several similar outfits - from Prada brown corduroy suits and floral Gucci suits, to Marc Jacobs tracksuits - as Vogue hailed them as being “part of a new generation embracing gender fluidity”.

The fashion title has since admitted it “missed the mark” after facing a backlash online for their use of the term “gender fluid” to describe fashion rather than a person who does not identify as having a fixed gender.