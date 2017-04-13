An appeals court judge who was the first Muslim African-American woman appointed to New York’s highest court has been found dead.

Police say the body of 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was discovered just before 2pm on Wednesday along the Hudson River’s shore near Harlem, one day after being reported missing by her husband.

Police say her body showed no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of death.