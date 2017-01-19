January has long been dubbed “divorce season” due to the high number of couples who choose to part ways in the new year.

If you’re among them, you’ll probably be pleased to hear there’s a way to divorce that’s designed to be cheaper, quicker and less stressful than traditional routes.

Amicable is an app that allows couples in the UK to divorce using their phones, without the hefty bill from divorce lawyers.

“The average cost of sorting out your finances using a lawyer is over £8,000 per person,” the website explains.

“Using Amicable to divorce costs £950 each and supports your family.”