January has long been dubbed “divorce season” due to the high number of couples who choose to part ways in the new year.
If you’re among them, you’ll probably be pleased to hear there’s a way to divorce that’s designed to be cheaper, quicker and less stressful than traditional routes.
Amicable is an app that allows couples in the UK to divorce using their phones, without the hefty bill from divorce lawyers.
“The average cost of sorting out your finances using a lawyer is over £8,000 per person,” the website explains.
“Using Amicable to divorce costs £950 each and supports your family.”
Launched last September, Amicable is the brainchild of family counsellor Kate Daly and IT consultant Pip Wilson.
“We created Amicable after Kate’s traumatic and expensive divorce,” the co-founders explain.
“The cost and the emotional damage of involving lawyers was a huge shock.
“The world needed a solution that put families first and helped parents remain on good terms.”
For Amicable to work, you and your soon-to-be ex must be on the same page, both committed to divorcing responsibly and reasonably.
This may sound easier said than done, but the app includes “friendly advice” and “emotional support” from a divorce expert, to keep the process as smooth as humanly possible.
The app assists couples in disclosing all existing assets and debts and agreeing how they will be shared. It also has a ‘Parenting Plan’ function, to help you work out how you will successfully co-parent in separate houses.
The app is partnered with a law firm, but lawyers are only involved in the final stage of the divorce when formal documents must be drawn up and signed.
Essentially, couples complete the majority of the admin around divorce themselves, which slashes the standard bill and hopefully improves morale all round.
They also pay one fixed price to the app for the tools and final legal assistance. In contrast, the bill for regular divorces can spiral if the divorce isn’t quick.
“Too many families emerge from divorce damaged and scarred,” the website says.
“We can’t prevent divorce, but we think it is a sad event not a bad event, with the focus being on people being able to move on successfully with their lives.”
It sounds like divorce can be amicable, after all.