Amir Khan And Wife Faryal Makhdoom ‘Agree To Split’ As Twitter War Of Words Begins

Tweets sent from Amir Khan’s official account have claimed the boxer and his wife of fours years Faryal Makhdoom have “agreed to split” and are set to divorce.
They then alleged Faryal has since “moved on” with Anthony Joshua, something the World Heavyweight Champion has already denied.
HuffPost UK has contacted the star’s representative for to verify that Amir sent the tweets.
The first of many tweets read: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.”
It appears that Faryal has responded to the tweets on her - unverified - account, shooting down the Anthony Joshua claims:
These tweets also highlighted that Amir has been accused of being unfaithful on multiple occasions during the couple’s relationship:
Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has posted:
Faryal and Amir wed in front of 1000 guests at a lavish New York ceremony in 2013. The couple have one daughter, two-year-old Lamisah, together.
Faryal has largely stayed out of the spotlight since marrying Amir though in February, she did reveal that TV bosses had asked her to go on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.
She also hit headlines thanks to a very public feud with Amir’s family.
HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for Faryal and Anthony Joshua for comment.