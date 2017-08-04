Amir Khan And Wife Faryal Makhdoom ‘Agree To Split’ As Twitter War Of Words Begins

Tweets sent from Amir Khan’s official account have claimed the boxer and his wife of fours years Faryal Makhdoom have “agreed to split” and are set to divorce.

They then alleged Faryal has since “moved on” with Anthony Joshua, something the World Heavyweight Champion has already denied.

HuffPost UK has contacted the star’s representative for to verify that Amir sent the tweets.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Amir and Faryal in April

The first of many tweets read: “So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I’m currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best.”

So me and the wife Faryal have agreed to split. I'm currently in Dubai. Wish her all the best. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer 🙄 @anthonyfjoshua pic.twitter.com/1GBAQnvzMC — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

Left my family and friends for this Faryal. I'm not hurt but another fighter. I'm making it public. You getting the divorce #Golddigger — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 4, 2017

It appears that Faryal has responded to the tweets on her - unverified - account, shooting down the Anthony Joshua claims:

You have actually lost it. Wtf 😂 where do u make this stuff up from? https://t.co/ERAxgMo0i5 — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

These tweets also highlighted that Amir has been accused of being unfaithful on multiple occasions during the couple’s relationship:

Around. And he has the nerve to blast me like that? The amount of evidence I have on you. It can destroy you. But since I loved you at one — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

Point in my life. I'll just let it go. — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

At the end of the day I can hold my head high knowing I've given this marriage my 100% while amir clearly hasn't. Bad company , — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

@amirkingkhan p.s I'm not the one who's been in the papers for cheating 😂 — Faryal Makhdoom Khan (@FaryalxMakhdoom) August 4, 2017

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua has posted:

Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 4, 2017

Faryal and Amir wed in front of 1000 guests at a lavish New York ceremony in 2013. The couple have one daughter, two-year-old Lamisah, together.

Faryal has largely stayed out of the spotlight since marrying Amir though in February, she did reveal that TV bosses had asked her to go on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

She also hit headlines thanks to a very public feud with Amir’s family.

HuffPost UK has also contacted representatives for Faryal and Anthony Joshua for comment.

Celebrity Splits Of 2016