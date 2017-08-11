Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom dramatically split last week

Having been silent on social media ever since, Faryal has now returned to Twitter to insist she and Anthony have “never even met”, adding there has been “a complete misunderstanding”. She tweeted: “I’ve been quiet for some time... because I myself didn’t know what’s going on. Everything that’s going on is just not right and a complete misunderstanding. “The screenshots sent to Amir were ‘fake’ and Amir thought Joshua and I were speaking... when we have never even met. Anger took the better of him and he tweeted away without thinking there was absolutely NO truth to it. “It’s all cleared up with both teams now and again, there was NOTHING like that going on. Apologies for all this nonsense. Let’s get on with life now...”

Amir seemed to accept the messages were fake, as he sent a tweet to Anthony saying: “Glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.” Anthony had previously denied the claims he and Faryal were seeing each other at the time, tweeting: “I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe.”

@anthonyfjoshua glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best https://t.co/mYV3mdLtR6 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 11, 2017

Admitting he had acted badly following his split from Faryal, Amir tweeted to fans: “I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn’t have. That’s not like me and I’ll prove that.”

I partied in Dubai with friends to get my wife angry. Shouldn't have. That's not like me and I'll prove that — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 11, 2017

He then went on to say his marriage was still over, but the tweet has since been deleted from his profile. “I still have made my decision to leave Faryal. It happens in life. The relationship was getting unhealthy. I wish her nothing but the best,” the now-deleted update read. Amir previously spoke out to confirm that his previous outburst on Twitter was real, following speculation he and Farayl had their Twitter accounts hacked. In a video posted on Snapchat, he said: “Everything you’ve saw today on social media is real. “Obviously, me and Faryal have both decided to move on... well, I’ve decided to walk away. “Nothing’s been hacked and obviously it’s just a tough time we both have to go through. “We just have to both move forward because it’s not healthy for any of us and I’m just not happy with the way I get treated by her and everything else.” “But look,” he continued, “I wish her every best for the future and I’m in Dubai at the moment and I’m doing some training and stuff, but I don’t want you guys to worry, I am staying strong. “I just want to say a big thank you for all your support, but yeah, what’s done is done.”

PA Wire/PA Images Amir has now accepted Faryal has not 'moved on' with Anthony Joshua

Faryal and Amir wed in front of 1000 guests at a lavish New York ceremony in 2013. The couple have one daughter, two-year-old Lamisah. She previously hit headlines thanks to a very public feud with Amir’s family.