A father who lost his arm in a horrific motorcycle accident and underwent five major operations in as many months has been stripped of his benefits after being declared “fit for work” by the Department for Work and Pensions. Robert Hunt, 24, told The Huffington Post UK he was deemed able to work after his latest assessment in January by the DWP - despite previously being considered unable to do so. Hunt, who has also had two heart attacks since the 2014 accident which forced doctors to amputate his limb, said he has been plunged into financial insecurity by the decision to remove Employment and Support Allowance.

Robert Hunt Hunt has survived two heart attacks since his horrific biking accident

The father-of-one said: “I don’t understand. I still suffer from the same problems I had on the other assessments. “I was only in the assessment room for 20 minutes, they barely spoke to me. I have serious nerve damage and I can’t control my left leg. “They have all my medical history, but they just didn’t believe me.”

He continued: “I have had two heart attacks, lost my left arm, had a lot of operations on my legs. I have anxiety and social difficulties, I have high blood pressure. “I’ve been told by doctors I will never fully recover from this. “I’ve been having panic attacks and anxiety attacks since the decision. I used to have them but not as much as I do now. “I spend every day with my daughter, I’ve got a child to look after. The pressure is now I’m having to look after myself and my daughter. “I’ve tried going back to work and just put myself back in hospital.” Hunt, from Easthamptead, Berkshire, said he has been “banking on family to help me and support me”. HuffPost UK told on Wednesday how the DWP apologised to a double amputee who was told that, despite not having legs, he could “climb” stairs using his arms and was therefore “fit for work”.

Twitter Double amputee Julius Holgate successfully appealed a DWP judgement that he was 'fit for work' because he could 'climb' stairs with his arms