This Amputee Yogi Can Teach Us All A Lot About Body Positivity

Meet Kat Hawkins, the 28-year-old amputee proving that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

After tragically losing both legs below the knee to meningitis in 2008, Hawkins became determined to push her body and explore its boundaries.

Not only is she a dancer and on the Team GB Sitting Volleyball team, but a talented yogi busting impressive postures on Instagram on her account Amputee_Kat.