The Amtrak train which derailed south of Seattle, killing three people and injuring dozens more, was travelling at 80mph in a 30mph zone, a data recorder has shown. The device, recovered from the train’s rear locomotive indicated the speed at which it went off the tracks, Bella Dinh-Zarr, spokeswoman with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), told a news conference. It happened in Washington state on an inaugural run on a faster route from Seattle to Portland, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing at least three people and injuring more than 70.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Amtrak train cars lie on Interstate 5 after a derailment in DuPont, Washington

Latest Amtrak derailment updates: https://t.co/rs92i38VUt



• 13 of 14 train cars jumped the tracks

• 5 motor vehicles were struck by the derailed train

• 2 semi trucks also hit pic.twitter.com/mbJ6hAijgB December 18, 2017

Audio of the train conductor’s emergency radio call has emerged, in which a man can be heard saying: “Amtrak 501, emergency, emergency, emergency. We are on the ground! We are on the bridge on the freeway. We need EMS ASAP. It looks like they’re already starting to show up.” When a dispatcher asks what has happened, the conductor replies: “Uh we were coming around the corner to take the bridge over I-5 there, right north in Nisqually and we went on the ground.” Dispatcher: “Is everybody OK?” Conductor: “I’m still figuring that out. We got cars everywhere and down onto the highway. As soon as I know exactly where all my train is, I’ll let you know.” Amtrak’s safety record was already under harsh criticism following a series of fatal accidents before the derailment on Monday.

LISTEN: Harrowing radio transmission from deadly Amtrak train derailment: "Amtrak 501. Emergency. Emergency. Emergency. We are on the ground." https://t.co/xyhXhg3Idg pic.twitter.com/oVn0Mj8Qp6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2017

Stephen Brashear via Getty Images Officers at the scene of the derailment, which killed three

Just last month, the chairman of the NTSB issued a scathing critique of Amtrak’s culture, saying a future breakdown was likely, and the board made nine safety recommendations. “Amtrak’s safety culture is failing and is primed to fail again, until and unless Amtrak changes the way it practices safety management,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said in a statement on Nov. 14. Sumwalt’s statement was made when the NTSB issued its findings on a fatal Amtrak accident in April 2016 in Pennsylvania, which it said was caused by “deficient safety management across many levels of Amtrak and the resultant lack of a clear, consistent and accepted vision for safety.”

KATHRYN ELSESSER via Getty Images Dozens were injured in the derailment