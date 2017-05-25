Amy Childs introduced her daughter Polly to the world on TV for the first time and told Holly Willoughby about her choice to use placenta cream.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star, who gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Bradley Wright in April 2017, has also been taking placenta capsules since the birth.

In a move that shocked mum-of-three Willoughby, Childs said she had some of her placenta transformed into a cream, and has let friends and family use it.

“Everyone that comes into my house has got to have a bit of me and Polly’s placenta,” the mum said on the ITV show on Thursday 25 May.