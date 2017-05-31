Amy Childs has revealed she’s had to give her pet bulldog away to another couple since becoming a mum for the first time.
The former ‘TOWIE’ star explained that her dog, Leo, who she has had for the past three years, got jealous of the attention she was giving her daughter Polly.
“He’s been my baby for three years, but he was so big and got a bit jealous, and I have to put Polly first,” Childs wrote in her new! magazine column on 21 May.
“He has gone to a lovely couple who are my good friends.”
Childs continued: “[The new couple] have a beautiful house and a huge garden, and Leo absolutely loves it.
“It’s broken my heart, though. I can’t even visit him at the moment as I know I’ll get really upset and stressed.”
The new mum previously said in a new! magazine column while she was pregnant that she was going to introduce Leo to Polly “slowly” so he didn’t get jealous.
She shared a photo of Leo shortly before giving birth to Polly showing his “sad face” when she said the baby was coming soon.
In February 2017, an expectant couple spoke out about the “pressure” to give up their dogs when their baby arrived.
Aditya Raheja and Sanjana Madappa from Bangalore, India, said they refused to give up on their five rescue dogs. Madappa added that she was proud she got through her “unreasonably difficult” pregnancy without putting her pups up for adoption.
“I couldn’t ever in good conscience give away an animal that loves me and trusts me with the same innocence and purity that my baby does,” she wrote.
Just shows, every family is different.