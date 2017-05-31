Amy Childs has revealed she’s had to give her pet bulldog away to another couple since becoming a mum for the first time.

The former ‘TOWIE’ star explained that her dog, Leo, who she has had for the past three years, got jealous of the attention she was giving her daughter Polly.

“He’s been my baby for three years, but he was so big and got a bit jealous, and I have to put Polly first,” Childs wrote in her new! magazine column on 21 May.

“He has gone to a lovely couple who are my good friends.”