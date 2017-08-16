Amy Childs Divides Her Fans Over Decision To Wean Four-Month-Old Daughter

Amy Childs has caused a stir on social media after telling her fans that she is embarking on a process of weaning her four-month-old daughter onto solid foods. The 27-year-old shared a photograph of Aptamil organic baby rice and creamed porridge boxes, explaining that her decision was made because Polly had started demanding more food, despite being fed every four hours. The former ‘TOWIE’ star said: “Ok girls so here goes! Can’t believe Polly is now four months. Where does the time go? “I’m going to put Polly on baby rice, as she seems to be getting so hungry. I was feeding her every four hours and now she is waking up in-between wanting more food.”

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Childs also added that she isn’t feeling totally convinced by the move. “I don’t know why, but I still think she is so small to be having baby rice but I’m going to give it a try as they are now saying to put them on rice at four months (a lot of new mums told me not to wait until they’re six months) as Polly is a very hungry baby.” And parents were quick to offer their advice and opinions on the matter. Rachel Louise McPheat said: “I weaned my little boy at four months. Just started giving him a bit of baby rice early afternoon and he loved it. He’s now nearly one and loves anything and everything.” Sweetsn_treats said: “My son had a full roast dinner at nine weeks. He’s now 14 and perfectly fit and healthy. In fact he is hugely into his health and fitness. “She is your child do what you think is best. The guidelines have changed so many times over the years.”

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

But others were not so supportive and criticised the mother-of-one for promoting “early” weaning when she is on a public platform. Smv1095 said: “You’re not only a mother but someone who loads of young impressionable women look up too. Your child is feeding every four hours that is normal with their age. In no way do you have a ‘hungry baby’ at all and even if you do get baby, use baby milk. My boy weaned at five months three weeks and was on 8oz every two damn hours. You stick it out. That’s part of being a mother.” And Ashley Scott-Fisher said: “What you do with your baby is your business but as a celebrity who lots of people follow/look to there is no way you should be publicly posting this, it seems like you’re promoting early weaning. “It would be completely different if you were weaning early because your little one has medical issues and your doctor had advised it, but doing it because your baby is hungry is not a valid reason - all babies are hungry, if you need to give more milk.”