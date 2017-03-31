Amy Childs has hit back at critics after she was seen drinking what people assumed was Prosecco while eight months’ pregnant.

The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Bradley Wright, was referring to photos that surfaced of her holding the glass in an Essex hair salon.

Defending herself on Instagram, the former ‘TOWIE’ star wrote on 30 March: “So it seems I’ve been criticised following a set of photos which surfaced yesterday.

“I’m pretty hurt that people would think I am the sort of person who would put my baby at risk.”