Amy Childs has hit back at critics after she was seen drinking what people assumed was Prosecco while eight months’ pregnant.
The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Bradley Wright, was referring to photos that surfaced of her holding the glass in an Essex hair salon.
Defending herself on Instagram, the former ‘TOWIE’ star wrote on 30 March: “So it seems I’ve been criticised following a set of photos which surfaced yesterday.
“I’m pretty hurt that people would think I am the sort of person who would put my baby at risk.”
Childs shared a photo of the bubbles she was drinking, which was an alcohol-free Prosecco brand called ‘Scavi and Ray’.
Continuing the post, she wrote: “Under no circumstances would I ever drink alcohol. Being a mum is something I’ve dreamt of for so long and I wouldn’t ruin it for an act of selfishness.
“The pictures you are all referring to have been taken way out of context. I’m a girl that loves a glass of fizz, but since finding out I was pregnant I’ve not gone near a drop of alcohol.
“Instead, I’ve found a non-alcoholic version of my favourite drink. I hope this clears it up for anyone that was doubting me. I will always put my baby first.”
Childs announced she was expecting her first child in October 2016.
“I feel so overwhelmed and I keep waking up smiling,” she told OK! magazine at the time.
“We’ve wanted a baby for so long, so we’re happier than we’ve ever been. We wanted one before Bradley went to prison but it didn’t happen.
“I didn’t think I could get pregnant.”
Childs and Wright first started dating in 2014. In October 2015 Wright was jailed for handling stolen goods and the couple separated.
They reunited in March and their baby is due on 2 May 2017.